LONDON Jan 7 British outsourcing group Serco
said on Monday it had won a 100 million pound ($160.36
million) contract extension to run London's Docklands Light
Railway.
The DLR, which carried 7.2 million passengers during the
London Olympics last year, has been maintained, operated and
marketed by Serco since 1997.
The group, which also runs prisons and air traffic control
centres around the world, said the extension would run from
April 2013 to September 2014.
"It's worth about 1.4 percent of total group revenue so its
a small positive," said Numis analyst Mike Murphy said.
Shares in Serco were up 0.54 percent by 0930 GMT, having
risen 13 percent in 2012.
David Brockton, an analyst from Espirito Santo, noted last
week that another material renewal for the group this year will
be its electronic tagging contract with the British government.
Serco is also still in the running for two UK prison
management contracts after several were pulled back by the
government in November, a move that prompted analyst uncertainty
over Britain's plans to outsource public services to private
companies.