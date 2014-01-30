LONDON Jan 30 The corporate overhaul being made
by British outsourcing group Serco in light of some high
profile contract failures are on the right path to meeting the
government expectations as a customer, Britain said on Thursday.
Last month Serco agreed to refund 68.5 million pounds
($113.38 million) to Britain's Justice Ministry after an audit
showed they, and rival G4S, charged for putting
electronic tags on criminals who were not being monitored, in
prison or dead. Serco has also faced fraud allegations on a
prisoner escorting contract.
Serco, which makes around 25 percent of revenue from the UK
government, has seen its UK and group chief executives exit
since the scandal erupted, and has committed to strengthening
its board and restructuring part of its UK business.
"The government has accepted this (corporate renewal) plan
represents the right direction of travel to meet our
expectations as a customer," the government said in a statement,
adding the renewal was an ongoing process which would continue
to be monitored.