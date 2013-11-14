* Sees operating profit down in 2013 and 2014
* To take 45 mln stg of one-off charges in 2013
* Says committed to rebuilding confidence of UK govt
* Shares down 15.5 pct to more than four-year low
* Market value tumbles by 400 mln stg
By Christine Murray and Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 14 Serco, the embattled
contractor accused of overbilling the British government,
revealed the extent of its problems by announcing heavy one-off
charges and a profit warning on Thursday.
The company, which has a temporary CEO and is the subject of
seven investigations, said operating profit would fall in 2013
and 2014, setting its shares on track for their worst day of
trading since July 2002.
The statement capped a torrid six months for Serco, during
which it was accused of fraud by the British government on two
separate contracts, forcing out Chief Executive Chris Hyman last
month and wiping almost a third off its market value.
Acting CEO Ed Casey accepts that much remains to be done to
complete the extensive change in corporate culture demanded by
the British government before it will award any new contracts to
the company.
"We fully recognise the size of the challenges that we're
facing, particularly with our important relationship with the UK
government customer, and we're doing everything possible to
restore their confidence in us," Casey told Reuters.
Shares in Serco tumbled 15.5 percent to 426 pence by 1357
GMT, their lowest level in more than four years, wiping off
about 400 million pounds from the company's market value, which
now stands at 2.1 billion pounds.
Government enthusiasm for contracting out services since the
1980s has been a boon for Serco and rivals such as G4S,
but the industry has taken on pariah status since last year's
London Olympics.
FALL FROM GRACE
The 2012 Games represented the start of the sector's fall
from grace. The failure by G4S to hire enough security staff
forced organisers to call in the Army and eventually led to the
departure of CEO Nick Buckles.
The government's demands for change within Serco came after
the justice ministry asked police to investigate alleged
fraudulent behaviour by some staff working on a prisoner
escorting contract.
Serco, along with G4S, is also being investigated by
Britain's Serious Fraud Office over alleged overcharging related
to the electronic tagging of criminals. An audit had suggested
that the company charged for tagging criminals who were dead, in
prison or not being monitored.
Serco has said it will repay any amount due on the contract,
which it expects to be in the low tens of millions of pounds,
and the reorganisation announced in October was described by the
government as a "positive move".
The shake-up included the departure of Hyman after 11 years
as CEO and the company has said it could take months to appoint
a permanent replacement.
Serco, which provides services from running prisons and
hospitals to maintaining nuclear weapons, makes about a quarter
of its 4.9 billion pounds revenue from UK government contracts.
"We're encouraged by the government's description of the
announcement of our renewal programme ... but frankly we
realise, and I realise, that we have a long way to go," acting
CEO Casey said.
Casey added that he is not aware of any other material
findings from the Cabinet Office review, which he expects to
deliver its report in the next few weeks.
MOUNTING PRESSURE
Shares in Serco have lost almost a third of their value
since May 16, the day before the tagging problems surfaced.
On top of the tagging repayments, the group said it would
take about 45 million pounds of one-off charges in 2013. The
impairments are related to external advisers, accounting
charges, job cuts and a loss on the disposal of its British
occupational health unit.
"The magnitude of today's downgrades highlights the real
pressure on this business," Investec's Andrew Gibb said. "Its
ability to win contracts in the UK is severely impeded and
margins look to be in reverse. Despite today's cuts, this may
not be the end to the downgrade trend, given that a new CEO is
still to be appointed."
Serco said it expected its 2013 profit margin to be below
last year's 6.4 percent.
It also said it would cut about 400 jobs in its UK and
business process outsourcing operations.
The problems that have made Serco a household name in
Britain have not had a significant impact on other parts of the
business, Casey said, but the group does face other challenges
in Australia and the United States.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he will turn
away boats of immigrants, which Serco says is likely to reduce
revenues from its immigration detention centre contract.
It has also suffered from the temporary government shutdown
and budget pressures in the United States, where it helps to
administer the rollout of the "Obamacare" health laws.
