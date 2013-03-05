LONDON, March 5 Serco Group PLC : * Auto alert - Serco Group PLC final dividend 7.45 pence per share * Auto alert - Serco Group PLC total dividend up 20 percent to 10.1

pence per share * 2012 revenue £4,913.0M (2011: £4,646.4M) * 2012 profit before tax** £302.0M (2011: £238.3M) * £5.8BN of contract awards (2011: £5.1BN); * Organic growth of 3.3%, with excellent performances in ameaa (up 22%) and

global services (up 12%) * Estimated £31BN pipeline * Confidence in outlook and strength of financial position underpin higher

dividend payout ratio plan * 14% decline in organic revenues for the americas division * Global services, our newly created bpo division, saw organic growth of 12% * For 2013, we are forecasting a modest improvement in the rate of organic

revenue growth