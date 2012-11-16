* 1.4 bln stg of new work won since July
* U.S. division to remain challenging
* Sees improvement in UK and BPO divisions
LONDON, Nov 16 British outsourcer Serco Group
said on Friday that it was on track to meet its
full-year guidance after earlier contract wins kicked in to
boost second-half revenue.
Reorganisation costs and delays in the award of federal work
in the United States pushed group organic revenue down 2 percent
in the first half of the year and while the firm said U.S.
trading would remain tough, it anticipated a pick-up in UK and
emerging markets.
Serco, which runs services around the world from air traffic
centres to prisons, said it had won 1.4 billion pounds ($2.22
billion) worth of new work since the end of July, bringing its
total for the year to date up to 5.4 billion.
New contracts include a $73 million deal to upgrade U.S.
military vehicles in the Middle East, 140 million pounds to
deliver NHS health services in Suffolk, England, and a 170
million pound BPO commission to provide customer support for
life and pensions company AEGON.
Shares in the FTSE 100 firm were up 2.1 percent at 0812.
The group said it expected to see an improvement in its core
British market, where the government is considering new ways to
run public services at cheaper costs.
Paul Pindar, Chief Executive of rival outsourcer Capita
, said on Tuesday that he sees a pick up in public sector
work in Britain before the next election in 2015.
Serco said that it expected its global business process
outsourcing (BPO) division, bolstered by last year's 385 million
pound acquisition of Indian firm Intelenet, to perform
particularly well in the second half.
The group said in early November that its BPO boss, Tom
Riall is leaving to take up a new role at Priory Healthcare
group, though will remain at the business in the near term.
Serco is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 269
million pounds according to a Reuters poll of 21 analysts.