* Britain reviewing all contracts with Serco
* Police to investigate misreporting in prison escort deal
* Shares in biggest one-day fall in eleven years
* H1 adjusted pretax profit up 10.5 pct to 127.1 mln pounds
* Interim dividend up 17 pct to 3.10 pence
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Aug 29 Global outsourcing group Serco
promised to fix any wrongdoing by its staff which could
put at risk millions of pounds of British government work that
makes up a quarter of its revenue.
Serco is facing potential exclusion from future contracts
after the government revealed serious faults with its prisoner
escort services late on Wednesday.
All its British central government work is already under
review, following problems with an electronic tagging contract
in July.
The company gets around 45 percent of its revenue from the
UK public sector and about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), or
25 percent, from contracts with the national government.
Its shares slumped by 11.2 percent on Thursday, their
biggest one-day drop for 11 years according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The firm's latest contract woes will intensify a debate in
Britain over the outsourcing of public services to profit-driven
private companies. The tagging scandal has also led to criticism
of Serco in the United States where it has won a $1.25 billion
contract to help implement new online health insurance
exchanges.
"We are working closely with UK government customers ... and
will put right any issues that arise from these reviews," Serco
Chief Executive Christopher Hyman said in a statement.
A fund manager at an investment house with a small stake in
Serco, who declined to be named, said it could take the company
a long time to resolve the problems.
"It strikes me that the company is going to get dragged
through the mud in the press and by the politicians before this
goes away," he said.
"But I also think that there aren't too many other providers
out there, particularly ones with spotless reputations," he said
referring to Serco rival G4S whose British government
contracts are also being reviewed.
On Wednesday, the government asked police to investigate
alleged fraudulent behaviour by some Serco staff working on a
285 million pound ($442.77 million) prisoner escorting contract.
A government probe had showed some staff recording prisoners as
having been delivered ready for court when they were not.
The Justice Ministry will now supervise the contract and has
told Serco to strengthen training and audit procedures and
overhaul management responsible. If such changes do not satisfy
a committee, Serco will be excluded from new work.
In July, an audit found Serco, which runs facilities from
Britain's Atomic Weapons Establishment to immigration detention
centres in Australia, and G4S had charged for tagging criminals
who were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the first
place.
The uncertainty over future UK contracts led Cantor
Fitzgerald analyst Caroline de La Soujeole to downgrade her
rating on Serco from "buy" to "hold."
"Worst-case scenario is the company fails to redress the
situation and is frozen out of all new government work - this
would put Serco in a dire position," she said. "Although we
believe that such a doomsday scenario is unlikely to happen,
this cannot be fully discounted at this stage."
Hyman said there was no evidence of any corporate, as
opposed to individual, wrongdoing regarding the prisoner
misreporting and that it was confident of meeting the Justice
Ministry's demands.
"We've given most of our careers trying to build a business
built on values so when something like this happens it's deeply
saddening," Hyman told Reuters. "I believe we will work to bring
this back in a very short space of time."
Serco's contract problems took the shine off solid financial
results, with adjusted pretax profit for the six months to June
30 up 10.5 percent to 127.1 million pounds.
Adjusted revenue rose 11.8 percent to 2.55 billion pounds,
boosted by record contract wins in 2012.
However, the group said higher bid costs on new work pulled
its adjusted operating margin down 23 basis points to 5.7
percent and that for 2013 the margin would be flat or slightly
down on the 6.4 percent achieved in 2012.
($1 = 0.6437 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Erica
Billingham and David Holmes)