* FY adjusted pretax 254.4 mln stg vs f'cast 257 mln
* Sees fall of as much as 23 pct in adjusted op profit
* Sees adjusted rev of 4.7-4.9 bln at constant currencies
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 4 Embattled British outsourcing
group Serco said it was braced for another tough year as
it recovers from government contract failures, profit warnings
and management exits that pushed 2013 annual profit down 6
percent.
The firm, which on Friday named Aggreko Chief
Executive Rupert Soames as its new boss, said on Tuesday yearly
adjusted pretax profit fell to 254.4 million pounds ($425
million), slightly below an average analyst forecast of 257
million.
Serco has been rocked by the fallout from issues such as
being found to have overcharged the UK government for tagging
criminals, which sparked a ban on new work, the exit of CEO
Chris Hyman, profit warnings and a steep drop in its shares.
It had already warned in January that profits in 2014 would
be lower than 2013 as it counts the cost of restructuring
measures designed to win back government trust. It is also
dealing with slowing income on a key Australian immigration
contract and lower levels of new work.
"Whilst we welcomed Friday's announcement that Mr Soames
would become group CEO ... he will have his work cut out. Serco
is in need of serious repair," analyst Sam Thomas at brokerage
Cantor Fitzgerald said.
Serco reiterated 2014 expectations for a 50-100 basis point
reduction in its 5.6 percent operating margin and a fall of as
much as 23 percent in adjusted operating profit from 285.4
million in 2013. Adjusted revenue will fall from 5.1 billion
pounds in 2013 to 4.7-4.9 billion at constant currency rates.
The company, which had a six-month ban on winning new UK
government work lifted in January, said its order book was worth
17.1 billion pounds, down 2 billion on a year ago. Its bid
pipeline, which includes UK defence and transport deals, was
worth 12 billion pounds over the next two years.
Shares in Serco, which employs over 100,000 staff in some 30
countries running services from London's light railway to air
traffic control towers in the United States, were up 0.7 percent
to 453 pence at 0810 GMT, still some 35 percent below its price
in July when the tagging scandal erupted.