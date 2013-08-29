LONDON Aug 29 Outsourcing group Serco
said it was working with Britain's government to fix any
wrongdoing that is discovered from a raft of reviews into its
contracts.
Serco, which makes around 45 percent of its revenue from UK
public sector work, is facing various government contract
reviews and threats of exclusion from future deals after serious
faults were found in its delivery of electronic tagging and
prisoner escort services.
The group, which runs facilities ranging from Britain's
Atomic Weapons Establishment to immigration detention centres in
Australia, on Thursday reported adjusted pretax profit was 127.1
million pounds ($197.46 million) in the six months to June 30,
up from 114.5 million in 2012.