Dec 10 Serco Group Plc

* Serco sign Australian immigration contract

* To announce that it has now signed a new five-year contract with Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP) to continue providing onshore immigration detention services in Australia

* Australian government has valued contract tender, in total over initial five-year period and including GST, at A$1.9 bln

* Contract, which commences immediately, has a value dependent on number of people in our care

* Estimated contract value to Serco is currently lower than potential tender value, and Serco will initially reflect in its order book that 100-150 mln stg of revenue is anticipated in relation to first year of contract

* Addition to initial five-year period, there are two extension options of up to two years each