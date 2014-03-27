PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 27 Serco Group Plc
* Serco awarded interim northern rail franchise agreement
* Has signed a 22-month interim franchise agreement to continue operating northern rail franchise on behalf of uk department for transport (dft) until february 2016.
* Serco's share of total revenue from operating service over 22-month franchise is estimated at £520m.
