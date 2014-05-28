UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 28 Serco Group Plc
* Serco selected for new caledonian sleeper rail franchise
* Total revenue to serco over 15-year franchise period is estimated at up to £800m
* Approximately £180m will be in form of franchise payments Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources