April 30 Serco Group Plc :
* Interim Management Statement
* Initial comments are also included on a proposed placing
of new ordinary shares and on strategic review process
* 2014 revenue will be slightly (about 1%) lower than we
previously thought, although we still anticipate that adjusted
revenue will be in range of £4.7 - 4.9bn at constant currency
* Should latest currency rates continue throughout remainder
of year, it is estimated that group's revenue on a reported
basis would be approximately £0.2bn lower
* Sharp declines in trading margin in Q1, and a weakened
outlook for first half, have led us to reassess overall margin
we are likely to achieve for year
* Now believes that adjusted operating profit at constant
currency in 2014 will be not less than £170m.
* At latest rates of exchange, currency movements would
serve to reduce reported profits by around £15m
* Previously announced restructuring charge estimated at
£10-15m to implement further reductions in headcount and related
costs is now anticipated to be £15-20m as we accelerate various
initiatives
* Completion of proposed placing would reduce adjusted net
finance costs but increase weighted average number of shares
* In Q1, group's revenues were around £1.2bn, representing a
0.3% organic decline
* Order book was £17.1bn at 31 december 2013
* Net debt at end of 2014 would be closer to £800m, however,
reflecting phasing, half-year position would likely be over
£800m
* Short-term outlook for Federal Government services market
remains challenging
* Will continue to manage its portfolio of businesses, and
further disposals of operations considered non-core to our
future development may be pursued
* Review will examine all aspects of business, including
assessments of our markets, competitive offering and relative
positioning as well as organisation and structure
