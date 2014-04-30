April 30 Serco Group Plc :

* Interim Management Statement

* Initial comments are also included on a proposed placing of new ordinary shares and on strategic review process

* 2014 revenue will be slightly (about 1%) lower than we previously thought, although we still anticipate that adjusted revenue will be in range of £4.7 - 4.9bn at constant currency

* Should latest currency rates continue throughout remainder of year, it is estimated that group's revenue on a reported basis would be approximately £0.2bn lower

* Sharp declines in trading margin in Q1, and a weakened outlook for first half, have led us to reassess overall margin we are likely to achieve for year

* Now believes that adjusted operating profit at constant currency in 2014 will be not less than £170m.

* At latest rates of exchange, currency movements would serve to reduce reported profits by around £15m

* Previously announced restructuring charge estimated at £10-15m to implement further reductions in headcount and related costs is now anticipated to be £15-20m as we accelerate various initiatives

* Completion of proposed placing would reduce adjusted net finance costs but increase weighted average number of shares

* In Q1, group's revenues were around £1.2bn, representing a 0.3% organic decline

* Order book was £17.1bn at 31 december 2013

* Net debt at end of 2014 would be closer to £800m, however, reflecting phasing, half-year position would likely be over £800m

* Short-term outlook for Federal Government services market remains challenging

* Will continue to manage its portfolio of businesses, and further disposals of operations considered non-core to our future development may be pursued

* Review will examine all aspects of business, including assessments of our markets, competitive offering and relative positioning as well as organisation and structure