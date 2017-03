April 30 Serco Group Plc :

* Andrew Jenner, group chief financial officer of Serco since 2002, has formally advised group of his intention to step down from board and as CFO once there is a successor

* Following arrival on 1st May of Rupert Soames as Group Chief Executive, Ed Casey will become group chief operating officer in which capacity he will continue to serve on board