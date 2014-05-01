May 1 Serco Group Plc

* Total of 49,932,918 new ordinary shares of two pence each in Serco at a price of 320 pence per placing share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £160 million

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.99 pct of Serco's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing

* BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Cazenove acted as joint bookrunners in respect of placing