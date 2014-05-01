BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
May 1 Serco Group Plc
* Total of 49,932,918 new ordinary shares of two pence each in Serco at a price of 320 pence per placing share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £160 million
* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.99 pct of Serco's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing
* BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Cazenove acted as joint bookrunners in respect of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
