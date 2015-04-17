April 17 Serco Group Plc

* Is pleased to announce that 1 for 1 rights issue of 549,265,547 new ordinary shares at 101 pence per new ordinary share announced on 12 march 2015 closed for acceptances at 11:00 a.m. (london time) on 16 april 2015

* Company received valid acceptances in respect of approximately 94.7 per cent. Of total number of new ordinary shares to be issued Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)