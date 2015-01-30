BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Says the company and CMC Biologics enter into exclusive agreement on Factor VIIa
* Says the agreement gives the company exclusive rights for development and commercialization of Factor VIIa for pulmonary administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
April 5 President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, was questioned about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry by Democrats on a key Senate committee on Wednesday ahead of a vote on whether to advance his nomination for a vote by the full Senate.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 5 The last time a U.S. state tried to execute two inmates on the same day, a poorly secured intravenous tube popped out, lethal injection chemicals sprayed in the death chamber and staff said the pressure of dual executions exposed flaws in the protocol.