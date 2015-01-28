Jan 28 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Receives positive scientific advice from European Medicines Agency (EMA)on pre-clinical and clinical development of granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), molgramostim, for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)

* Says will continue the toxicology program for GM-CSF in accordance with guidance, and progress into a Phase I clinical trial for GM-CSF in-line with expectations