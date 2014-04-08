By Shida Chayesteh
| COPENHAGEN, April 8
COPENHAGEN, April 8 Danish biotech company
Serendex Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it plans to list its
shares on the Oslo stock exchange via an initial public offering
(IPO) in June.
"The IPO is expected to consist of an issue of new shares,"
Chief Executive Kim Arvid Nielsen told Reuters.
Declining to say how much the company expected to raise, he
said the company was aiming for a valuation of around 125
million euros ($172 million).
The company which focuses on treatments for respiratory
diseases later said Serendex is aiming to launch the offer on
May 7 with a view to its shares making their market debut on
June 20.
($1=0.7277 euros)