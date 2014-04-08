* Biotech company Serendex to list in Oslo
* CEO says aims for market debut on June 20
(Adds more comments from CEO, background)
By Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, April 8 Serendex Pharmaceuticals
plans to sell its shares on Norway's stock exchange to help fund
the development of its treatments for respiratory diseases, the
chief executive of the Danish biotech company said.
Kim Arvid Nielsen said On Tuesday that the company plans to
list its shares on the Oslo stock exchange in June, adding to a
strong pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) across the
Nordic region.
Other Nordic companies waiting to list, encouraged by
buoyant equity markets, include Scanship Holding and Avance Gas
.
Nielsen said Serendex's IPO is expected to consist of an
issue of new shares, but declined to say how much the company
aimed to raise.
He said Serendex, which expects to launch its first product
in two years' time after making a loss last year, was aiming for
a valuation of around 125 million euros ($172 million).
Nielsen said raising money was easier in Norway, whose
well-established shipping industry attracts international
investors, than in other Nordic countries. "The reason (for
choosing Oslo) is, they have a strong inflow of money," Nielsen
said.
Listing the company would help move some of its early-stage
treatments into the crucial commercial phase of development, he
said.
Serendex has 80 shareholders in total, the largest being
Danish investment company Sorana, which holds 42 percent of the
share capital. BioPharma Holding ApS has 16.4 percent and Danish
Medical Consult ApS holds 5 percent.
Serendex said it is aiming to launch the IPO on May 7 with a
view to the shares making their market debut on June 20.
Norne Securities will act as financial advisor.
In 2013, Serendex had a pretax loss of 5.3 million Danish
crowns ($975,500) and a net worth of 6.1 million crowns, down
from 10.8 million the year before.
($1=0.7277 euros)
($1 = 5.4329 Danish Crowns)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)