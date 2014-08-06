BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
Aug 6 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S : * Says patent on fosfomycin for inhalation is now effective in selected EU
countries * Says European Patent EP2101787 is now effective in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and the Netherlands * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017