LONDON, June 27 Serica Energy PLC : * Deal with Centrica through unit Hydrocarbon Resources for farm-out of UK east

Irish sea blocks 113/26b and 27c * HRL will acquire an operated 45 pct interest in the licence, with Serica

retaining 20 pct * HRL will bear serica's share of costs associated with the drilling of an

exploration well up to a cap of $17 million