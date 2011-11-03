* Says first well to be drilled in third or fourth yr

* Licence awarded covers four blocks in offshore Namibia

Nov 3 Serica Energy said it was awarded an 85 percent interest in a petroleum agreement covering four blocks in offshore Namibia.

The licence has been awarded to a wholly owned subsidiary of Serica in partnership with The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia and Indigenous Energy.

Shares of the company fell 5 percent to 18.75 pence early on Thursday, a day after they rose 18 percent when the company said it was in advanced talks regarding a licence in Namibia.

The company was last month awarded licences covering six blocks in the Irish Rockall Basin that expands its options to deliver an active drilling campaign in the area.

Serica Energy, which was formed in 2004 and is trying to focus on areas offering greater exploration potential, has been seeking ways of expanding its North Sea business through acquisitions. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)