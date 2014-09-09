BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
Sept 9 Serodus ASA
* Says the outcome of the SER100 clinical study in patients with systolic hypertension was successful
* Primary objective was to show if 10 mg SER100 given twice daily for two consecutive days by subcutaneous injections, was safe and tolerated Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch