Sept 9 Serodus ASA

* Says the outcome of the SER100 clinical study in patients with systolic hypertension was successful

* Primary objective was to show if 10 mg SER100 given twice daily for two consecutive days by subcutaneous injections, was safe and tolerated Source text for Eikon:

