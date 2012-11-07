MILAN Nov 7 Privatisation of Italy's third-largest motorway operator Serravalle kicked off on Wednesday with a shareholder insisting the floor price of 658 million euros ($842.34 million) would not be lowered.

"Don't imagine if the auction draws no bidders there will be any discount: that's the price and we won't cede," the mayor of Milan Giuliano Pisapia said on the sidelines of the first leg of a roadshow for the sale.

The public owners of Milano Serravalle-Milano Tangenziali - the company that controls part of the Milan-Genoa freeway and the Milan expressway - are seeking to sell an overall 80.8 percent of the company at auction on November 26.

A floor of 4.45 euros per share has already been set for the sale but some newspaper reports recently said the price may have to be reduced, raising concerns the sale would not come off.

The city of Milan, which is also hoping to sell a 56 percent stake in Milan airport operator SEA by the end of the year in an initial public offering, holds 18.6 percent of Serravalle.

The Province of Milan, Serravalle's largest shareholder, is selling its 52.9 percent stake, held by vehicle Asam, to replenish coffers impoverished by cuts in state transfers.

"It's a good product, there are hopes the auction will go better than expected," the President of the Province of Milan Guido Podesta said.

The sale of Serravalle is the biggest privatisation of motorway infrastructure in Italy in the last few years.

According to two sources Atlantia, Italy's biggest toll-road operator, has been given access to data. The company could not be reached for a comment.

Infrastructure fund F2i, which is currently raising capital for a second fund focusing on motorways and waste-to-energy projects, has said it is interested in Serravalle.

Sources said F2i in consortium with the Gavio family had also been granted access to data.

The road show will continue in London on Thursday and Paris on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Massimo Gaia, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)