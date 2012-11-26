MILAN Nov 26 The privatisation of Italy's third-biggest motorway operator failed to attract any bids on Monday, adding to pressure on the northern province of Milan ahead of a year-end debt deadline.

The auction of an 82.12 percent stake in Serravalle did not generate a single bid at the floor price of 658 million euros ($853 million), majority shareholder Asam said on Monday.

Asam is a holding company owned by the Province of Milan.

Under Italian law options on the table now include a second round of bidding followed by a private deal if the second auction falls through.

A source close to the operation said it was likely Serravalle shareholders would press ahead with a second auction which would mean lowering the floor price. Asam said it was waiting for a decision from other shareholders.

At the beginning of November the mayor of Milan, Giuliano Pisapia, said the minimum price of 4.45 euros per share would not be lowered.

Asam owns 52.9 percent of Serravalle while the city of Milan has an 18.6 percent stake.

The majority shareholder of Milan Serravalle-Milano Tangenziali - the company that controls part of the Milan-Genoa freeway and the Milan expressway - is looking to sell a stake to raise cash for its depleted coffers.

But time for a sale is running short. Italian law says a minimum of 40 days is required between a first and second round of bidding, while the province of Milan needs to pay down its debt obligations before the end of the year.

The province is also trying to sell a 14.6 percent stake in Milan airport operator SEA by the end of the year in an initial public offering.

The sale of Serravalle is the biggest privatisation of motorway infrastructure in Italy in the last few years.

Sources have previously said Italy's biggest motorway operator Atlantia and a consortium comprising infrastructure fund F2i and the Gavio family had been given access to the data room.

F2i has said it is interested in Serravalle.

($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)