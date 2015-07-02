July 2 U.S. mattress maker Serta said it would not renew its licensing agreement with the Trump Organization, the latest company to distance itself from real estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump, after his comments insulting Mexicans.

Department store chain Macy's Inc said on Wednesday it would phase out Trump's line of menswear, while Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said it would not air his annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Trump slapped a $500 million lawsuit on Univision Communications Inc after the Spanish language TV network decided to end its contract to broadcast the Miss USA pageant.

Responding to Twitter enquiries asking if Serta would "#DumpTrump", the company said it would not renew its contract at the end of the year. (bit.ly/1C2B3de)

"Serta will not renew its contract at the end of the year and we will work with retailers to transition products by that time," the company tweeted.

Privately held Serta currently has an agreement to sell Trump Home iSeries branded mattresses that are priced between $1,299 to $2,999.

Neither Serta nor Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, were immediately available for comment.

In a June 16 speech, announcing his Republican candidature for the November elections, Trump described migrants from Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and rapists.

His comments were criticized across the country with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying Trump's statements were "disgusting and offensive."

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)