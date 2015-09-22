By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, Sept 22 Asia's largest vaccine maker,
Serum Institute of India, plans to file for fast-track approval
to launch a dengue treatment in India, its chief executive said,
potentially becoming the first company globally to launch a drug
for the mosquito-borne virus.
Serum's plans come as India battles soaring death rates from
dengue and its capital New Delhi faces the worst outbreak of the
virus in five years, exposing inadequate public health measures
to combat the disease.
Dengue is common in India and cases generally peak in
October, after the monsoon rains. It is one of the biggest
causes of hospitalisation and death among children in India.
Serum bought exclusive rights from U.S. biotech Visterra to
sell its innovative monoclonal antibody, VIS513, as a treatment
for dengue in the Indian subcontinent in a deal worth up to $39
million, both companies said earlier this month.
Serum, owned by the billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, has sought
the Indian government's approval to import the antibody and
conduct clinical trials in India, its Chief Executive Adar
Poonawalla said in an interview.
Visterra has tested the antibody on animals so far.
"Once you inject this into a patient who has dengue, they
should show a result within three or four days, or even sooner,"
he said. "It won't be a normal vaccine trial that needs to go
into thousands of thousands of patients to prove its safety and
efficacy."
Approvals to launch new drugs generally take about three to
four years in India, Poonawalla said.
"We are trying to make that into a year or maximum a year
and a half if we can get quickly the permissions and do a trial
to prove that the virus is being neutralised in humans."
Except for a dip in 2011, the number of dengue cases in the
country has been steadily rising since 2007, according to the
World Health Organisation.
There is no dedicated treatment for the virus, and infected
patients are generally asked to rest, drink fluids, and take
paracetamol to bring down fever and reduce joint pains.
"We would have to wait to see how the drug reacts in humans,
as it has only been tested in animals so far," said a senior
virologist with a government research institute, declining to be
named.
"There are other companies globally developing therapeutic
antibodies."
There is no vaccine for dengue available in the market, but
there are some undergoing clinical trials. French drugmaker
Sanofi SA hopes to win approval for the world's first
dengue vaccine soon.
Serum, the world's fifth-largest vaccines maker by volume,
will price its dengue treatment at between 5,000 rupees ($75.85)
and 10,000 rupees per injection with expected annual sales of
at least 500 million to 1 billion rupees, Poonawalla said.
($1 = 65.9210 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Adrian Croft)