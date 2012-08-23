BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 ServiceMaster Co : * Moody's raises servicemaster's secured debt rating to ba3 from b1 * Rpt-moody's raises servicemaster's secured debt rating to ba3 from b1
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lT6h3z) Further company coverage: