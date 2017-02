June 28 IT software company ServiceNow priced shares on Thursday above its expected range at $18, an underwriter said.

The San Diego, California-based firm raised $209.7 million in the first major tech IPO since Facebook Inc went public in May.

The company priced 11.65 million shares as planned. It had intended to price at a range of $15 to $17. (Reporting By Olivia Oran)