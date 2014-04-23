(Corrects second paragraph to show the company's net loss
widened, not narrowed)
April 23 ServiceNow Inc, which makes
software to automate and manage IT services, reported
better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by the
addition of new customers.
The company's net loss widened to $43.3 million, or 30 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $13.4 million, or
10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per
share, in line with the analysts' average estimate.
Revenue rose 62 percent to $139.1 million, beating Wall
Street estimates of $134.6 million.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)