BRIEF-Bayer eyes more robust growth in agriculture towards yr-end
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018
NEW YORK Nov 6 ServiceSource International Inc : * Drops 26.8 percent to $6 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018
* Wolverine Worldwide reports fourth-quarter and full-year results and announces 2017 outlook
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.