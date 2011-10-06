BRIEF-Lindsay Corp says CEO, Rick Parod, intends to retire
* Rick Parod to retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests
* Sees Q3 rev above $49 mln vs est $46.1 mln
* Expects to exceed prior guidance for Q3 adj EPS
* Forecasts FY rev above $195 mln vs est $191.9 mln
Oct 6 ServiceSource International Inc raised its third-quarter and full-year forecasts, sending its shares up 12 percent in extended trading.
The service revenue manager now expects to report revenue of $49 million or more in the third quarter. It had earlier projected $45-$46 million.
Analysts on average were looking for $46.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it will exceed its prior guidance for adjusted profit. On a per-share basis, the company had earlier estimated a loss of 1 cent to nearly breakeven.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc , Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, providing cloud applications, software and other services.
For the full year, the company said it now expects more than $195 million in revenue, higher than its previously guided range of $190-$192 million.
Analysts were looking for $191.9 million in revenue for the fiscal.
Shares of the company, which went public earlier this year, closed at $13.35 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They were up 12 percent at $15 after-market. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LUSAKA, Feb 8 First Quantum Minerals has asked a Zambian court to dismiss a $1.4 billion claim by a state-owned firm, which accused the Canadian company of irregular transactions with its local subsidiary.
Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in underwriting income.