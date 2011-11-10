BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
Nov 10 ServiceSource International Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time since it went public in March, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent in extended trade.
The provider of customer management software now expects to earn $198-$199 million, from its earlier projection of $195 million.
The company said it expects to earn $0.04-$0.05, excluding items.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $0.04 per share, on revenue of $195.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ServiceSource helps technology companies -- including Adobe Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories and Verizon Communications Inc -- manage renewals of service contracts, provide cloud applications, software and other services.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $53 -$54 million, slightly higher than analysts' expectation of $52.1 million.
Shares of the company were trading at $13.50 in extended trade. They closed at $12.87 on Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
