BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 ServiceSource International Inc posted a better-than-expected a djusted p rofit o n a 23 percent rise in revenue.
Net loss for the customer management software provider widened to $36.7 million, or 50 cents per share in the second quarter, from $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of 2 cents per share topping analysts' estimates by a cent.
Revenue for the second quarter was $59.7 million, while analysts were expecting $59.1 million for the quarter.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.