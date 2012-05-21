PARIS May 21 The trial of French drugmaker
Servier and its founder over allegations of misleading patients
and authorities about the side effects of a diabetes drug has
been delayed so a higher court can consider an appeal by
defendants.
The Mediator drug is blamed for at least 500 deaths and the
case has put authorities under scrutiny for allowing the
medicine to remain on sale long after it had been pulled in
other European countries.
France's Court of Cassation now has up to three months to
hand down a decision after defendants claimed that holding two
trials on the same case - one that began last Monday and another
due to start in several months - violates their constitutional
rights.
The court may either decide to reject the appeal, in which
case the first trial may go forward, or pass it on to a
constitutional court, which would have another three months to
hand down a definitive decision.
The trial that began with last Monday's hearing in the
western Paris suburb of Nanterre was to focus on whether Servier
made misleading claims. A second, broader trial is still pending
over allegations of manslaughter and corruption.
Although licensed as a diabetes treatment, Mediator was
widely prescribed, with a state subsidy, as an appetite
suppressant to help people lose weight in what has become one of
France's worst health scandals.
The drug is now suspected of causing heart valve disorders
and was withdrawn in France in November 2009, around a decade
after being pulled in Spain, Italy and the United States.
