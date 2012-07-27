* SES Q2 EBITDA 327.8 mln euros vs forecast 322 mln euros

* SES sees 2012 revenue up 2 pct, EBITDA up 2.5 pct

BRUSSELS, July 27 Satellite operator SES reported second-quarter earnings slightly above market expectations, with steady expansion of digital television in emerging markets and high-definition broadcasting in Europe.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Echostar and India's Dish TV, said on Friday its revenue rose 4.4 percent to 441.7 million euros ($543.29 million), compared with the 439 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight brokers.

Core profit rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 327.8 million euros, beating the 322 million euro average forecast in the Reuters poll.

SES, which broadcasts over 5,200 television channels, repeated its forecast that revenues, based on constant exchange rates, would grow by about 2 percent and core profit by 2.5 percent this year.

The growth rates are lower than in 2011 due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

SES stopped receiving revenue from analogue broadcasting to Germany, which totalled 150 million euros in 2011, given the switch-off of analogue satellite TV there at the end of April.

The Luxembourg-based company said the SES-4 satellite, the 50th in its fleet, became operational in mid-April. Its 51st satellite, SES-5, was launched in July.

SES has suffered limited pain since the global financial crisis began in 2008 because its revenue is mostly from steady rental of satellite capacity as thrifty consumers go out less and spend more time at home watching television. The operators have mainly achieved growth by expanding in digital television in emerging markets and via the developed world's shift to high-definition broadcasting. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by John O'Donnell)