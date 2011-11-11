* Q3 revenue 430 million euros, vs expected 438 mln

* Q3 EBITDA 320 mln euros, vs expected 323 mln

* Sees 10 mln euros revenue shortfall from satellite launch delays

* Launches 4 satellites in Q3, shifts one launch to 2012

* Shares up 1.5 percent (Adds detail, background)

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 Satellite operator SES trimmed its forecast for revenue growth due to launch delays as it posted lower third quarter revenue and core profit partly due to dollar weakness.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said on Friday revenue would be about 10 million euros short for the full-year because of two satellites going into orbit later than planned this year.

The company said SES-4 would be its fifth satellite launch in 2011, in December. It added it had shifted the planned launch of another satellite, SES-5, from the fourth quarter of this year to the second quarter of 2012.

The company's revenue in the July-September period dropped 2.8 percent to 430.1 million euros ($584 million), against analyst expectations of 438 million euros. Core profit (EBITDA) fell 2.7 percent to 319.9 million euros against an expected 323 million euros.

SES said that, removing currency effects and one-offs, revenue would have risen 3.2 percent.

It also said that many analyst expectations were inflated by factoring in a higher dollar to euro rate than actually applied in the quarter. Much of SES's revenue is denominated in dollars.

Discounting the launch delay effect, SES said it maintained its forecast for recurring revenue and core profit growth of 3 percent this year.

SES makes a distinction between reported and recurring results, the latter excluding one-offs, changes in scope and currency moves.

SES shares were up 1.5 percent at 0915 GMT, while the STOXX 600 European media index was flat.

Broker Jefferies said in a morning note that the launch of five satellites this year should lead to accelerated growth in 2012.

The Luxembourg-based company has mainly achieved growth by expanding in emerging markets and the developed world's shift to high-definition television.

However, at the start of the year it recognised that growth would slow this year because of the delayed launch of two satellites and reduced transmission capacity of another.

In the third quarter, SES launched four new satellites, three as replacements, the other adding new capacity.

SES has suffered little pain since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis because its revenue is mostly steady rental of satellite capacity as belt-tightening consumers went out less and spent more time watching television.

Last week rival Eutelsat reported a 3.4 percent rise in revenues in the three months to the end of September.

It said revenue for its financial year 2011-2012 would be in excess of 1.235 billion euros, itself a rise of 5.7 percent from 2010, and EBITDA of above 955 million euros, a figure 3.1 percent above the 2010 level. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)