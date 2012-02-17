* Q4 revenue 451.6 mln euros vs forecast 451 mln euros

* Q4 EBITDA 323 mln euros vs forecast 333 mln euros

* Sees 2012 recurring revenue up 2 pct, EBITDA up 1 pct

* Sees 2012-2014 revenue growth 4.5 pct, EBITDA 4 pct

* Shares fall 5.5 pct, weakest in FTSEurofirst 300 (Adds details, analyst, shares)

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 Satellite operator SES forecast revenue and earnings growth would slow this year due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said on Friday recurring revenues would grow by about 2 percent in 2012 and core profit by 1 percent.

The equivalent growth figures for last year were 2.8 and 3.1 percent, respectively. The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast implies 5 percent revenue growth this year.

The slowing growth was partly due to the delayed launch of satellite SES-4, which finally went into orbit this week. It had originally been slated for October. Circuit failures on two other satellites would also have an impact.

SES would also stop receiving revenue, which totalled 150 million euros in 2011, from analogue broadcasting to Germany given the planned switch-off of analogue satellite TV there in April.

SES Chief Executive Romain Bausch told Reuters such revenue would drop to 42 million euros, for the first four months of the year. With some 35 million euros added from increased digital capacity, the net impact would be about 73 million euros.

Excluding the analogue switch-off impact, underlying revenue and core profit - earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortsation (EBITDA) - would grow by around 9 percent, SES said.

SES shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday morning and were the weakest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

"The outlook is below expectations, but on an underlying basis they are expecting 9 percent which is really very strong. Does it justify a 5 percent share drop? It's really not so bad," said an analyst who declined to be named.

SES also forecast a compound annual growth rate for recurring revenue of 4.5 percent and for core profit of 4.0 percent for 2012-2014. Excluding analogue income, the growth of revenue and core profit would be 7.5 percent, SES said.

SES makes a distinction between reported and recurring results, the latter excluding one-off items, changes in scope and currency moves.

The Luxembourg-based company has mainly achieved growth by expanding in digital television in emerging markets and via the developed world's shift to high-definition.

SES has suffered little pain since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis because its revenue is mostly from steady rental of satellite capacity as belt-tightening consumers went out less and spent more time watching television.

Bausch said SES was enjoying growth in all parts of the world, except North America. In response, SES has relocated two satellites, one from over there to over Asia, the other to now cover Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

SES also reported fourth-quarter figures largely in line with expectations. Revenue rose 5.4 percent to 451.6 million euros ($589 million), against analyst expectations of 451 million euros. Core profit edged up 0.5 percent to 323.2 million euros against an expected 333 million.

Rival Eutelsat, with a financial year running until the end of June, said on Thursday its first-half revenue and core profit had risen, but net profit declined due to the cost of refinancing a chunk of its debt.

It also said its revenue forecast now looked more challenging in view of the current competitive environment in some regions and a partial delay in the roll-out of services from a recently launched satellite.

Its shares were also among the weakest in Europe, down 3.6 percent. ($1 = 0.767 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)