FRANKFURT Oct 20 SES SESFg.LU, the world's second-largest satellite operator, plans to invest more than 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to expand in growth markets in Latin America and Asia, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"I expect SES will have revenues of at least half a billion euros in emerging markets in five years' time," Romain Bausch said, according to an interview published in Handelsblatt daily on Thursday.

He said demand for satellite capacity in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East would grow faster than in more mature markets.

"Fast expansion of our satellite fleet will create the preconditions for satisfying this demand," he said.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB and Canal Plus, expects that 13 new satellites can cover the new markets outside Europe, the newspaper said.

Of those, four have already been launched, and a fifth is to follow by the end of this year.

In addition, SES plans to grow via acquisitions, Bausch said.

"We are interested in purchases. We are able to make them thanks to our high liquidity," he said.

He said SES would be interested in Malaysia's Measat or Greece's Hellas-Sat, a unit of Deutsche Telekom-owned (DTEGn.DE) OTE, if they were up for sale. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)