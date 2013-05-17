BRUSSELS May 17 SES , one of the world's largest commercial satellite operators, reported on Friday a decline of earnings in the first quarter, hit by last year's switch-off of analogue transmissions to Germany, while retaining its full-year outlook.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said core profit (EBITDA) dropped 4.8 percent to 321.2 million euros ($414.9 million), below the average in a Reuters poll of 329 million euros. ($1 = 0.7742 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)