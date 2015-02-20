BRUSSELS Feb 20 Satellite operator SES on Friday said its revenues and core profit in 2015 would grow at a slower pace, as it would only launch one new satellite.

The group said its revenues and core profit (EBITDA) would grow by 1 percent in 2015, after increasing by 4 percent and 5 percent respectively in 2014.

SES, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 54 satellites, said it would only launch one new satellite, SES 9 to serve Asian market, which would have a limited impact on income as it only will be available at the end of 2015.

The group maintained its three year guidance for revenues and core profit to grow between 3.5 and 4 percent per year on average.

Core profit rose 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter, adjusted for currency fluctuations, to 378.3 million euros, in line 378 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)