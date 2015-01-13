Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 SES SA :
* SES and Luxembourg government plan to launch satellite in late 2017
* Luxembourg-based join venture held by SES and Luxembourg government to own and operate new spacecraft dedicated for governmental use
* Luxembourg government and SES would each invest 50 million euros ($59.13 million) into new company
* Joint venture would also receive a 125 million euros bank loan from a consortium of Luxembourg banks to finance satellite's procurement and launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order