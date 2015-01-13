Jan 13 SES SA :

* SES and Luxembourg government plan to launch satellite in late 2017

* Luxembourg-based join venture held by SES and Luxembourg government to own and operate new spacecraft dedicated for governmental use

* Luxembourg government and SES would each invest 50 million euros ($59.13 million) into new company

* Joint venture would also receive a 125 million euros bank loan from a consortium of Luxembourg banks to finance satellite's procurement and launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)