BRUSSELS, Oct 31 Satellite operator SES on Friday lowered its revenue and profit forecasts for 2014, following the delayed launch of one satellite, technical issues with another and U.S. budget cuts.

The group, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 53 satellites, said it expected revenue to rise by 4 percent and core profit to increase by 5 percent in 2014.

It had previously guided for both to increase by between 6 and 7 percent this year.

Shares fell as much as 8.8 percent on Friday, making them the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 Index which traded with a 1.3 percent gain. At 0930 GMT, the stock was 8.5 percent lower at 26.03 euros.

"SES is a good investment in the long term, but in the short term it's quite expensive, even with today's fall," said analyst Emmanuel Carlier at ING.

The launch of its Astra 2G satellite had been originally planned for the first half, but has been pushed back repeatedly.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB , Echostar and India's Dish TV, said it expected the satellite to launch in November, meaning it would not generate revenues in 2014.

Its satellite AMC-16, contracted by Echostar, was experiencing power supply issues which translated into lower revenues.

Caps on the U.S. budget meant that some contracts were not being renewed. SES said the lower trend for its U.S. government business was likely to persist in the final quarter of 2014 and into 2015.

For the group as a whole, core profit rose 2.5 percent in the third quarter to 355.9 million euros ($447.12 million), broadly in line with the 357 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

At constant currency, core profit rose 6 percent in the year to date. (1 US dollar = 0.7960 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)