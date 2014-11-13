MUMBAI Nov 13 India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Thursday it would invest $782 million over a three-year period in southern Africa to tap the region's large undeveloped deposits of the metal.

The company would spend about $630 million to develop an open-pit zinc mine and associated infrastructure at Gamsberg, the company, part of the London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc said in a statement.

The balance will be used to convert the refinery at the Skorpion mine in Namibia to enable to it to refine zinc concentrates into high grade metal, it added. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)