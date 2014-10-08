* Vedanta CEO says export tax an "economic barrier to
mining"
* Sesa says to resume mining in Goa by January to February
(Adds industry comments, background)
By Krishna N Das and Manolo Serapio Jr
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Oct 8 India needs to
swiftly remove a tax on iron ore exports, the country's top
private miner of the commodity said, calling the duty an
"economic barrier" in the face of falling global prices.
The country's iron ore shipments have already slowed to a
trickle after a ban on mining in key producing states, with a 30
percent tax on exports making it even more difficult to sell to
a world market where prices have sunk 40 percent this year.
"There is an urgent need to eliminate the export duty, which
represents an economic barrier to mining in the current low
price environment for low grade iron ore fines," Tom Albanese,
chief executive of Vedanta Resources that controls
India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd, told Reuters in an email.
Sesa hopes to restart mining in Goa early next year after a
decision by the Supreme Court in April 2014 to lift a 19-month
mining ban in the state aimed at weeding out illegal miners.
But with global iron ore prices sliding, it makes more sense
for miners there to sell to local steelmakers than export.
Mining curbs have also forced some Indian steel producers to
import iron ore.
The problem is that the iron ore produced in Goa is of
little use to Indian steelmakers, many of whom lack the
sophisticated plants needed to process the low-grade material.
"Amidst low export revenue and high taxes within the
country, it is very difficult for these miners to sustain
operational profits," said Prakash Duvvuri, head of research at
Indian consultancy OreTeam.
The 2015 restart for Sesa's operations in Goa, previously
India's top exporting state, indicates months of delay versus
initial expectations for a restart in September.
"Based on recent public comments by the government of Goa,
it's now probably realistic to assume mining to start by January
to February at the earliest," Albanese said in the email late on
Tuesday. Albanese was previously the CEO of Rio Tinto
, but quit the mining giant last year after the company
revealed a $14 billion writedown.
Rio on Tuesday said it rejected a takeover approach from
smaller rival Glencore Plc that would have created a
$160 billion mining and commodities behemoth, a proposal
Glencore made in July as prices of Rio's top moneymaker iron ore
headed to five-year lows.
SUPPLY GLUT
A surge in global supply, led by top producers Australia and
Brazil, has depressed iron ore prices this year to their weakest
since September 2009 at around $80 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.
That has pushed many smaller producers from Asia to South
America out of the market as big, low-cost miners like Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
dominate.
Before the sustained slump in global iron ore prices, Sesa
was targeting a six-fold jump in output in the year to March
2015 after the Goa ban was lifted. Sesa's mining operations are
mostly in Goa.
India used to be the world's No.3 exporter of the
steelmaking ingredient until higher costs along with mining bans
in key states Goa and Karnataka slashed shipments. India's
exports to top market China stood at 7.5 million tonnes over
January-August, ranking ninth, behind Chile and Malaysia.
Along with existing high taxes and freight charges, India is
also planning to increase the royalty on iron ore - or the
percentage of sales paid to state governments - to 15 percent
from 10 percent. The high costs, Duvvuri said, might force
smaller miners in Goa to either sell their mines or close down.
"As far as fresh mineral extraction is concerned, it's not
viable at all. So it's not a question of what are the margins.
Margins are not there," said Ambar Timblo, managing director of
Goa-based miner Fomento Resources.
