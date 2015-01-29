* Expects India to scrap duty on iron ore exports as early
as Feb
* Dec-quarter profit down 15 pct to 15.88 billion rupees
(Adds executives' comments from conference call)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, Jan 29 India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd
said on Thursday it was taking steps to reduce
operating and capital costs, the latest miner to address the
impact of sharp falls in the prices of iron ore, crude oil and
other commodities.
The company, which posted a 15 percent drop in third quarter
profit, also said it expected the Indian government to remove an
iron ore export tax as soon as next month, a move which could
help it boost output after two years of mining bans.
"There has been a sharp pullback in commodity prices in the
last few quarters and we are reviewing our...plans to continue
to generate positive free cash flow in these challenging
commodity market conditions," Group Chief Executive Tom Albanese
said on a conference call.
Sesa Sterlite, part of the London-listed miner Vedanta
Resources Plc, has interests in oil and gas, iron ore,
zinc, copper, power and aluminium.
IRON ORE DUTY
The company, which has been hit by mining bans in key
producing states over the last two years, posted a net profit of
15.88 billion rupees ($257.46 million) for the quarter ended
Dec. 31, its fiscal third.
A 30 percent tax on exports has made it even more difficult
for it to sell iron ore to a world market where prices have
almost halved in the past year.
Sesa Sterlite is in discussions with the government and the
duty could be removed before the budget next month, Aniruddha
Joshi, a vice president at Sesa Sterlite, said on the call,
adding that the company could resume mining in southern
Karnataka state in the first week of February.
"We're very mindful of lower iron ore prices," Albanese
said, adding that the company's effective cost after royalties
and the export duty is about $25 per tonne which was its unit
price before the mining shutdown.
"Obviously, we're not incentivised to operate at a
break-even number and to resume operations making no margins."
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Michael Urquhart)