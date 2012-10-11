MUMBAI Oct 11 India's Sesa Goa, owned by miner Vedanta Resources, plans to raise 11 billion rupees ($207.02 million) through one-year commercial paper at a yield of 9.20 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

Sesa Goa, the largest producer and exporter of iron ore in the private sector, saw iron ore sales fall 86 percent in the second quarter as its operations were affected by a mining ban in Karnataka and temporary restrictions on extraction in Goa.