Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 17 SES Sa :
* Has selected Airbus Defence and Space to build a new hybrid communications satellite, SES-12
* SES-12 will replace SES's existing NSS-6 satellite and will be co-located with SES-8
* Financial details are not being disclosed; launch vehicle for SES-12 will be announced at a later stage
* Satellite for launch in Q4 2017 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)