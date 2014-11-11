Nov 11 Ses SA :

* Subsidiary wins contract to provide its Astra Connect to 36 German villages

* Contract to be rolled out by the end of May 2015

* Plan is for all broadband access networks in Bitburg-Prum

* Subsidiary SES Broadband Services has signed the contract