SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazilian oil rig producer
Sete Brasil Participações SA said on Monday it signed a
memorandum of understanding with its main creditors on March 31
that will suspend debt collection rights for 90 days.
Earlier on Monday, Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chief executive
officer of Brazilian private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA,
said the rig maker and commercial banks were in advanced talks
over the size, maturity and scope of a new bridge loan.
Sete Brasil faces 11 billion reais ($3.5 billion) in debt
repayments this month.
($1=3.12 reais)
